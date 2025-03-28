Tourism thrives as millions embark on nine-day Eid vacation

ISTANBUL

Millions of people prepare to hit the road for the nine-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, sparking a surge in tourism across Türkiye, even as looming rainstorms threaten to cast a damp shadow over their journeys.

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic celebration that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a month during which devout Muslims fast daily from dawn until sunset. Ramadan is characterized by heightened worship, acts of charity and good deeds.

Eid starts on March 30 this year and typically spans three days, but the government has extended the holiday to nine days. This extension of the Ramadan festivities has led to a substantial increase in travel across the country, with over 20 million people expected to embark on intercity trips.

With many travelers merging the holiday with school vacations, hotel occupancy rates neared full capacity as numerous guests scrambled to secure last-minute accommodations, according to tourism industry representatives.

Travel agencies quickly introduced new packages, with tourist destinations like Antalya, Bodrum, Marmaris and Didim witnessing high demand. Tours to the Southeastern Anatolia and the Black Sea regions, along with Cappadocia, have also gained popularity.

Nearly 2 million travelers will stay in hotels, while the rest will visit family or explore different regions, the tourism officials noted. They predict that last-minute bookings will continue, particularly in coastal destinations and thermal resorts.

Three overlapping holidays — Eid al-Fitr, the school break and Easter — contributed to the spike in demand, Kaan Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers’ and Investors’ Association (AKTOB), told daily Hürriyet.

He pointed out that Turkish expatriates in Europe are extending their trips by merging their Eid al-Fitr travels with the Easter holidays.

Mehmet İşler, the head of an Aegean touristic enterprises association ETİK, echoed Kavaloğlu’s remarks, emphasizing the significant boost in domestic travel. "Initially, reservations were for two nights, but now we're seeing four-to-five-night stays," he said.

Accommodation prices range from 2,000 Turkish Liras ($53) to 15,000 ($394) liras per night, catering to various budgets, İşler noted.

Authorities are implementing comprehensive measures to handle the influx of travelers. The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has announced extra high-speed train services and expanded capacities for regional trains.

However, the increase in travel also led to rising transportation costs. Bus ticket prices have soared as much as 100 percent, while airfare has climbed by approximately 70 percent.

As millions get ready to travel, meteorologists are warning of extensive heavy rainfall during the holiday. The downpours are expected to start in the Marmara and Aegean regions on March 29 and will spread across much of Türkiye throughout Eid. Thunderstorms, hail, and even the risk of tornadoes are expected in coastal areas, including Antalya and Muğla.

Despite potential weather disruptions, tourism professionals remain optimistic, anticipating strong occupancy rates and record-high travel numbers throughout the nine-day holiday.