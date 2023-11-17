Tour of Türkiye to kick off in April next year

Tour of Türkiye to kick off in April next year

Tour of Türkiye to kick off in April next year

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye - included in the ProSeries category of the International Cycling Union (UCI) 2024 calendar - will be organized for the 59th time on April 21-28 next year, according to a statement released by the Turkish Cycling Federation.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation under the auspices of the presidency and with the support of the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye took place on Oct. 8-15 this year due to the deadly Feb. 6 quakes.

The successfully organized tour was upgraded to ProSeries status as a result of the comprehensive report prepared by the UCI and took its place in the calendar in Apr. 21-28, its original date.

Emin Müftüoğlu, the president of the Turkish Cycling Federation, said in a statement that he was very happy and proud that the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye was included in the UCI calendar in the ProSeries status.

"The success of the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which we have organized under the patronage, vision and instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and with the support of Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, is a product of synergy and effort," he said.

"This year, we have focused on our goal with a brand new spirit and excitement. We have been striving for the best in parameters such as a high level of safety and team satisfaction in order to hold the race at the highest level," Müftüoğlu added.

"We would like to thank everyone who has contributed and supported the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on its way to becoming a world brand, especially our president," he concluded.

