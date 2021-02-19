Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

  • February 19 2021 09:12:00

Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

After seven months in space, NASA’s Perseverance rover overcame a tense landing phase with a series of perfectly executed maneuvers to gently float down to the Martian soil on Feb. 18 and embark on its mission to search for signs of past life.

"Touchdown confirmed," said operations lead Swati Mohan at 3:55 pm Eastern Time (2055 GMT), as mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena erupted in cheers.

The autonomously guided procedure was in fact completed more than 11 minutes earlier, the length of time it took for radio signals to return to Earth.

Shortly after landing, the rover sent back its first black-and-white images, revealing a rocky field at the landing site in the Jezero Crater, just north of the Red Planet’s equator.

More images, video of the descent and perhaps the first sounds of Mars ever recorded by microphones are expected in the coming hours as the rover relays data to overhead satellites.

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the "historic" event.

"Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility," he tweeted.

During a press call, NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen theatrically tore up the landing phase’s contingency plan, to emphasize how well things had gone, and admitted he violated COVID protocol by hugging people because of the emotions of the moment.

Over the coming years, Perseverance will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.

About the size of an SUV, the craft weighs a ton, is equipped with a seven foot- (two meter-) long robotic arm, has 19 cameras, two microphones and a suite of cutting-edge instruments to assist in its scientific goals.

Touchdown: NASA’s Perseverance rover ready to search for life on Mars

Before it could set out on its lofty quest, it first had to overcome the dreaded "seven minutes of terror" - the risky entry, descent and landing phase that has scuppered nearly half of all missions to Mars.

The spacecraft carrying Perseverance careened into the Martian atmosphere at 12,500 miles (20,000 kilometers) per hour, protected by its heat shield, then deployed a supersonic parachute the size of a Little League field, before firing up an eight-engined jetpack.

Finally, it lowered the rover carefully to the ground on a set of cables.

Allen Chen, lead engineer for the landing stage, said a new guidance system called "Terrain Relative Navigation," which uses a special camera to identify surface features and compare them to an onboard map, was key to landing in a rugged region of scientific interest.

"We are in a nice flat spot, the vehicle is only tilted by about 1.2 degrees," he said. "We did successfully find that parking lot, and have a safe rover on the ground."

Scientists believe that around 3.5 billion years ago the crater was home to a river that flowed into a deep lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta.

Perseverance ended up landing about two kilometers (a mile) southeast of the delta, NASA scientist Ken Farley said, in a geologically significant area.

Mars was warmer and wetter in its distant past, and while previous exploration has determined the planet was habitable, Perseverance is tasked with determining whether it was actually inhabited.

It will begin drilling its first samples in summer, and along the way it will deploy new instruments to scan for organic matter, map chemical composition and zap rocks with a laser to study the vapor.

Despite the rover’s state-of-the-art technology, bringing samples back to Earth remains crucial because of anticipated ambiguities in the specimens it documents.

For example, fossils that arose from ancient microbes may look suspiciously similar to patterns caused by precipitation.

Before getting to the main mission, NASA wants to run several eye-catching experiments.

Tucked under Perseverance’s belly is a small helicopter drone that will attempt the first powered flight on another planet in a few weeks’ time.

Dubbed Ingenuity, it will have to achieve lift in an atmosphere that’s one percent the density of Earth’s, a demonstration of concept that could revolutionize the way humans explore other planets

Another experiment involves an instrument that can convert oxygen from Mars’s primarily carbon dioxide atmosphere, much like a plant.

The idea is that humans eventually won’t need to carry their own oxygen on hypothetical future trips, which is crucial for rocket fuel as well as for breathing.

The rover is only the fifth ever to set its wheels down on Mars. The feat was first accomplished in 1997, and all of them have been American.

The U.S. is also preparing for an eventual human mission to the planet sometime in the 2030s, though planning remains very preliminary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

    Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

  3. Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

    Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

  5. Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister

    Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister
Recommended
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal
UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Biden makes first call to Israels Netanyahu after delay

Biden makes first call to Israel's Netanyahu after delay
In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide

Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide
WORLD Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.
ECONOMY US court dismisses case against Halkbank

US court dismisses case against Halkbank

A U.S. judge on Feb. 16 agreed to dismiss a case against Turkish state-lender Halkbank filed by victims of attacks by groups linked to Iran, on the condition that the sides reach an agreement to carry on with the case in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was named on Feb. 18 to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.