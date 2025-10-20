Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: Turkish powerhouse redefining Superbike greatness

ISTANBUL

From the streets of the southern city of Antalya to the world’s biggest motorcycle stages, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu has carved his name into racing history with a mix of fearless precision, unyielding willpower and unmistakable Turkish flair.

Known across the paddock as “El Turco,” he has become a symbol of determination: A rider who crashes, rises and conquers again.

On Oct. 19, Razgatlıoğlu claimed his third World Superbike crown, overcoming a bruising final weekend in Spain’s Jerez that perfectly encapsulated his career: Dramatic, defiant and unforgettable.

Superbike is a premier motorcycle racing series featuring high-performance versions of production bikes, making it one of the most prestigious road-racing championships in the world, second only to MotoGP.

The BMW rider looked set to seal the title in the race until contact from rival Nicolo Bulega sent him out of the contest.

Undeterred, he charged from tenth on the grid to third place, earning the exact points needed to clinch the championship once more.

The 29-year-old’s late-braking brilliance, aggressive racecraft and signature “stoppie” celebrations have made him a global fan favorite and the face of Turkish motorsport.

Born on Oct. 16, 1996, in Antalya’s Alanya, Razgatlıoğlu was destined for the track. His father was a legendary stunt rider whose daring spirit shaped his son’s approach to racing.

Under the mentorship of five-time Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoğlu, Razgatlıoğlu quickly rose through the ranks — from dominating Turkish championships to winning the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selections and breaking into World Superbike.

In 2021, he stunned the world by ending Jonathan Rea’s six-year reign and claiming his first-ever Superbike world title.

Three years later, he made history again by giving BMW its maiden championship.

His latest triumph, following titles in 2021 and 2024, cements Razgatlıoğlu’s status as one of the sport’s modern greats.

His success marked not only a personal milestone but also a national one, making him the first Turkish rider to win three world titles.

As the celebrations roared in Jerez, Razgatlıoğlu took his victory lap, draped in the Turkish flag and wearing a gold racing suit.

Speaking to the media, Razgatlıoğlu said that he dedicates the championship to his country and emphasized the teamwork behind his success. “This is not a victory alone,” he said.

That next challenge appears clear — the MotoGP stage, where “El Turco” is preparing to bring his signature fire and fearless style to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.