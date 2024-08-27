Top White House official in Beijing as China faces off against US allies

Top White House official in Beijing as China faces off against US allies

BEIJING
Top White House official in Beijing as China faces off against US allies

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Beijing Tuesday to meet top diplomat Wang Yi for tense talks, as China found itself embroiled in fresh security rows with key American allies Japan and the Philippines.

On Monday, U.S. treaty ally Japan scrambled fighters after a Chinese military aircraft's incursion into its airspace, which Tokyo called a "serious violation" of its sovereignty.

The Philippine defense chief on Tuesday accused Beijing of being the "biggest disruptor" of peace in Southeast Asia following a week of confrontations between the two countries' ships near a flashpoint disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Sullivan's plane landed at Beijing's Capital Airport just before 2:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), with the official greeted on the tarmac by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Chinese foreign ministry official Yang Tao.

He then headed to a hotel on the outskirts of Beijing.

Ahead of his trip—the first by a U.S. national security advisor to China since 2016—an American official said he would discuss the South China Sea with counterparts in Beijing, including Foreign Minister Wang.

She did not indicate whether the United States expected any breakthroughs on the trip.

"We are committed to making the investments, strengthening our alliances, and taking the common steps on tech and national security that we need to take," the official said, referring to sweeping restrictions on U.S. technology transfers to China imposed under President Joe Biden.

"We are committed to managing this competition responsibly... and preventing it from veering into conflict," she added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

She said the U.S. would press China on its mounting "military, diplomatic, and economic pressure" on Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy that Beijing considers part of its territory and has not ruled out reunification through force.

China has kept up its saber-rattling since the inauguration this year of President Lai Ching-te, whose party emphasizes Taiwan's separate identity.

"These activities are destabilizing, risk escalation, and we're going to continue to urge Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taipei," the American official said.

Managing tensions 

Sullivan will also reiterate U.S. concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry expansion since its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing counters that, unlike the United States, it does not directly give weapons to either side.

China has historically been eager to work with U.S. national security advisors, seeing them as decision-makers close to the president who can negotiate away from the media spotlight that comes with the secretary of state or other top leadership.

The modern U.S.-China relationship was launched when Henry Kissinger, then national security advisor to Richard Nixon, secretly visited Beijing in 1971 to lay the groundwork for normalizing relations with the communist state.

Sullivan and Wang have met five times over the last year and a half—in Washington, Vienna, Malta, and Bangkok, as well as alongside Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a November summit in California.

The meetings between Wang and Sullivan were sometimes announced only after they concluded, and the two had spent long hours together behind closed doors.

Sullivan's visit comes months before U.S. elections in November.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

    Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

  2. Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

    Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

  3. Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

    Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

  4. Christopher Reeve’s career explored in ‘Super/Man’

    Christopher Reeve’s career explored in ‘Super/Man’

  5. Animal-figured seals found in Arslantepe Mound

    Animal-figured seals found in Arslantepe Mound
Recommended
UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children
Three missing as extremely strong typhoon nears Japan

Three missing as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election

Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election
At least 11 Palestinians killed in West Bank as Gaza talks held in Qatar

At least 11 Palestinians killed in West Bank as Gaza talks held in Qatar
Pacific Island leaders endorse joint policing plan

Pacific Island leaders endorse joint policing plan
Experts sound alarm on new Rohingya crackdown

Experts sound alarm on new Rohingya crackdown

Zuckerberg says US pressure on COVID-19 posts was wrong

Zuckerberg says US pressure on COVID-19 posts was 'wrong'
WORLD UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

UN calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza to administer polio vaccines to over 640,000 children

U.N. agencies and their partners have urgently called for a humanitarian pause in the war in Gaza to ensure that more than 640,000 children can receive polio vaccinations.
ECONOMY Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses

Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses

The shortage of skilled and unskilled labor has become a headache for Turkish small and medium-sized industrial enterprises as well as retailers.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿