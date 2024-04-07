Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

ANKARA
Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

Türkiye's top election authority has confirmed the victory of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate in Kütahya despite a recount, while ordering reelections in multiple districts across the country following objections lodged after the local elections on March 31.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) initiated a recount of votes in Kütahya following objections from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The recount encompassed 5,659 invalid votes across 549 ballot boxes in the province.

After the recount, CHP candidate Eyüp Kahveci saw an increase of 27 votes, maintaining his lead. Meanwhile, MHP candidate Alim Işık gained 58 votes, narrowing the gap between him and Kahveci from 602 to 571.

While the results of the recount were upheld, YSK announced the decision to renew elections in several districts in central Türkiye, including Kayseri's Pınarbaşı and Nevşehir's Ürgüp, both won by CHP.

In the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, the election in Hilvan district, won by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), will be renewed due to objections from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Similarly, in the Siverek district, won by AKP, elections will be renewed following objections from the New Welfare Party (YRP).

Meanwhile, the decision to renew elections in the northeastern city of Ardahan, made following an objection by AKP, was revoked by the YSK's provincial board.

The development comes in the wake of the recent saga surrounding the revocation of Abdullah Zeydan's mayoral mandate in the eastern city of Van, which was later reinstated by the top authority. Zeydan, a politician from the DEM Party, was temporarily replaced by an AKP candidate following a court ruling citing prior imprisonment.

Furthermore, controversies persist in the southern city of Hatay, where AKP succeeded CHP in the recent elections. The latter contested the decision to award the election certificate to the AKP candidate Mehmet Öntürk amid ongoing disputes.

According to AKP officials in Hatay, the CHP's objections are seen as an attempt to delay the process and obscure previous irregularities.

In response to the electoral turmoil, direct objections to YSK are required to be filed by April 10, with extraordinary objections accepted until April 14. Renewed elections are scheduled to take place on June 2.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

    Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

  2. Traffic accidents kill 9 on first day of Eid holiday

    Traffic accidents kill 9 on first day of Eid holiday

  3. Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

    Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

  4. Museums welcome 4 mln visitors in first quarter

    Museums welcome 4 mln visitors in first quarter

  5. Türkiye criticizes Armenia-US-EU talks without Azerbaijan

    Türkiye criticizes Armenia-US-EU talks without Azerbaijan
Recommended
Traffic accidents kill 9 on first day of Eid holiday

Traffic accidents kill 9 on first day of Eid holiday
Museums welcome 4 mln visitors in first quarter

Museums welcome 4 mln visitors in first quarter
Türkiye criticizes Armenia-US-EU talks without Azerbaijan

Türkiye criticizes Armenia-US-EU talks without Azerbaijan
Presidential decree restructures Foreign Ministry

Presidential decree restructures Foreign Ministry
Istanbul Tulip Festival in full bloom

Istanbul Tulip Festival in full bloom
Spring weather to prevail during 9-day Eid holiday

Spring weather to prevail during 9-day Eid holiday
WORLD I am still fine: New York rattled by small earthquake, aftershock

'I am still fine': New York rattled by small earthquake, aftershock

UN Security Council diplomats were shaken in their chairs, planes got briefly grounded, and furniture rattled across New York Friday when an earthquake jolted the city that never sleeps.

ECONOMY Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

The number of investors in Türkiye’s stock market reached 8.23 million as of the end of March, up from 4.35 million a year ago, quarterly data from the Central Registry Agency (MKK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿