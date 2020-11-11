Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Nov. 10 he will travel to Turkey as part of a seven-nation tour from Nov. 13-23.

Pompeo said during a briefing at the State Department that he would leave Friday for France and would then visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

"The conversations will differ obviously in each country, [with] many different things to cover, but I am sure many of them will focus on this administration's historic efforts to forge peace and cooperation throughout the

Middle East," he said.

According to the State Department, Pompeo will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.

"Following Paris, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Istanbul, Turkey to meet with His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world," said the statement.

Pompeo's last destination in Europe will be Tbilisi, Georgia to meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The top diplomat will then head to Israel, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "discuss the Abraham Accords and our joint efforts to address Iran’s malign activities.”

Next he will travel to the UAE and meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to discuss security cooperation and regional issues.

In Qatar, Pompeo will meet with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of Gulf

unity.

The visits come more than a week after the U.S. presidential election saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Trump has, however, vowed to wage a legal fight against the projected results and has demanded vote recounts.



