Top US Air Force officer to retire before end of term

WASHINGTON
General David Allvin will retire just two years into his four-year term as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, the service announced on Aug. 18.

The Air Force did not give a reason for Allvin's early departure, but a series of top military officers have been forced out by President Donald Trump's administration since he returned to office earlier this year.

Allvin "announced plans today to retire effective on or about Nov. 1, 2025," the Air Force said in a statement, adding that he "will continue to serve as chief of staff until a replacement is confirmed which will allow time for a smooth leadership transition."

The general, a pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours, has served as Air Force chief of staff since November 2023, and was vice chief of staff prior to taking the top job.

Since beginning his second term in January, Trump has overseen a purge of top officers, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Charles "CQ" Brown, whom he fired without explanation in February.

Other senior officers dismissed this year include the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, the general who headed the National Security Agency, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and three top military lawyers.

