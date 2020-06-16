Top Turkish, German diplomats discuss tourism over phone

  • June 16 2020 09:19:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish and German foreign ministers spoke on the telephone on June 15, according to diplomatic sources.

In the conversation, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Heiko Maas discussed the post-coronavirus normalization process, tourism, the potential removal of travel warnings for Turkey, and Turkish-EU relations when Germany assumes the presidency of the EU Council.

Germany is due to take over the EU’s rotating presidency on July 1.

Germany and Turkey are in talks to evaluate if Ankara could be granted an exemption from Berlin’s travel warning issued for all countries outside the EU, Maas said last week.

 

 

