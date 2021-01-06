Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

  • January 06 2021 09:07:47

Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

Paying an official visit to Portugal on Jan. 7, Turkey’s foreign minister will discuss with his Portuguese counterpart bilateral relations as well as Turkish ties with the EU, whose rotating presidency Portugal currently holds, according to Turkey.

“Turkey-EU relations, the Portuguese EU Presidency, as well as current regional and international issues” will be among the topics when Turkey’s Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu speaks with Augusto Santos Silva, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Jan. 5. 

“On the occasion of the visit, preparations for the second Turkey-Portugal Intergovernmental Summit will also be discussed,” the statement added.

Portugal took the reins of the EU Presidency on Jan. 1, a position it will hold for six months.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

    Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

  2. Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

    Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

  3. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

  4. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  5. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide
Recommended
Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit

Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit
Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med
Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara
Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders

Turkey welcomes Saudi-Qatari deal to reopen borders
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Niger

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Niger
Turkey strongly condemns heinous attack in Somalia

Turkey strongly condemns 'heinous attack' in Somalia
WORLD Russia likely behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies said on Jan. 5 that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting President Donald Trump, who had suggested China could be to blame.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 5, an official statement said.
SPORTS Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Galatasaray suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat on Jan. 5 to Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.