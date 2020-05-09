Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

  • May 09 2020 12:09:22

Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Turkey is open to sincere and meaningful cooperation with the EU for a common future, Turkey's foreign minister said on May 9 to commemorate Europe Day.

Europe Day, also known as the Schuman Day, is observed on May 9 each year to mark the Schuman Declaration in 1950 that proposed the formation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the predecessor to the EU.

In a statement, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey, a candidate country for EU membership, was ready to offer all kinds of support for the bloc to be a responsible, consistent and principled global actor.

Underlining the necessity of EU reform, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkish membership in the union would make Brussels stronger in the struggle against the novel coronavirus, as well as in all issues.

He said that intensifying geopolitical competition, threats to multilateralism and regional conflicts were "testing" the world, with the bloc in need of strengthening itself with new alliances and improving cooperation and solidarity with its existing allies to tackle these challenges.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that the need for member states and the international community for a strong and inclusive EU would increase.

Turkey's attitude during the coronavirus crisis showed that Ankara is ready to cooperate, he added.

He also emphasized that increasing cooperation in all fields would not only be important for the EU but also for the region and the future of the international system.

Turkey applied for the EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

  3. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  4. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia
Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM
WORLD EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

The European Commission on May 8 proposed extending restrictions on travel to the EU until June 15.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed on May 8 that teams can make extra substitutions during games to "protect player welfare" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.