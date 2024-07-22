Top Mexico City police chief shot dead

Top Mexico City police chief shot dead

MEXICO CITY
Top Mexico City police chief shot dead

Mexico City's police special operations chief has been killed in the capital, local authorities said, the latest in a series of attacks targeting officials and politicians across the country.

"As a result of a cowardly attack that occurred in Coacalco, Mexico State, my colleague and friend Chief Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa lost his life," a local security secretary Pablo Vazquez said on social platform X.

The officer, who was in charge of intelligence operations fighting organized crime, was outside a poultry store when he was accosted by a man who shot him, according to security camera footage.

"Milton was in charge of important investigative tasks to protect the peace and security of the residents of Mexico City," Mayor Marti Batres wrote on X.

Small drug trafficking and smuggling cells operating in the megacity are connected to some of the country's powerful drug cartels such as the powerful Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG).

Local media reported that Figueroa's work had helped dismantle some gangs.

While several police chiefs have been targeted in other Mexican states plagued by criminal violence recent years, attacks against authorities in the capital have been rare.

The country of 126 million people has seen more than 450,000 people murdered since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a military offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

    War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

  2. Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

    Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

  3. Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

    Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

  4. Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

    Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

  5. German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions

    German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions
Recommended
War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
Germany bans Hezbollah, Iran-linked Islamist group

Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group
Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

July 22 sets new record for hottest day globally: EU climate monitor

July 22 sets new record for hottest day globally: EU climate monitor
US announces Sudan ceasefire talks

US announces Sudan ceasefire talks
Chinas FM discusses peace plans with Ukraine counterpart

China's FM discusses peace plans with Ukraine counterpart

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction
WORLD War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, U.N. agencies said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿