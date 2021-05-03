Top defense officials monitor anti-terror ops

  • May 03 2021 08:54:00

ESKİŞEHİR
Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with high-level military officials, paid a visit on May 2 to the central Eskişehir province to monitor developments in the country's recent cross-border anti-terror operations.

Accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, Akar visited the Combat Air Force Command in the province, from which the aerial activities under the operations Pençe-ŞimŞek and Pençe-Yıldırım are conducted, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Akar also visited the southeastern Şırnak province and a base in northern Iraq, where he paid a visit to monitor the anti-terror operations.

He said anti-terror efforts would continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Turkey launched Operations Penşe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions near Turkey's borders.

At least 44 terrorists have been neutralized so far in Turkey's recent cross-border anti-terror operations.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

