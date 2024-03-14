Top court to elect new president next week

ANKARA

TThe date for the election of the new president of the Constitutional Court has been designated as March 21, as the term of office of current head Zühtü Arslan is set to conclude on April 20.

The impending conclusion of Arslan's term aligns with a regulation limiting the tenure of top court members to 12 years. Consequently, the election process will kick off on Feb. 20, precisely two months before Arslan's term concludes, in adherence to the court's bylaws.

In the election next week, Arslan, due to the conclusion of his term, cannot run for candidacy, but he retains the right to cast his vote. Conversely, other members of the Constitutional Court are eligible to run for the position of court's president.

During the general assembly's election, the candidate who secures at least eight out of 15 votes, thus obtaining a simple majority, will assume the role of president of the Constitutional Court for a term of four years. If no candidate garners the necessary majority, the election process will continue.

Beginning his tenure as a member of the Constitutional Court in April 2012, Arslan was first elected as president on Feb. 10, 2015. Following the expiration of his first term, in the election on Jan. 25, 2019, Arslan secured a majority of votes, thus being elected president for the second time. Finally, he clinched the headship of the top court for the third time by receiving the votes of eight out of the 15 members in the general assembly election on Feb. 2 last year.