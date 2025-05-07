Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

The Constitutional Court on May 7 rejected the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) appeal to annul a law on stray animals that was introduced last year.

The legislation, which includes regulations concerning stray animals, came into effect on Aug. 2, 2024, sparking extensive public debate and remaining in the spotlight for several months.

The new law mandates that all street dogs be collected and housed in shelters until they are adopted. Dogs that cannot recover will be euthanized with the approval of a specialized committee.

The CHP filed a petition with the Constitutional Court shortly after the law's enactment, claiming violations of animal rights, public interest and the right to life.

The CHP sought the annulment of 16 of the law's 17 articles.

During the hearing on May 7, the Constitutional Court rejected the bid for annulment, while the request for the annulment of the 16 articles was also dismissed.

Several NGOs and bar associations staged a protest outside the court headquarters in the capital Ankara, demanding the annulment of the law.

The legislation was introduced in response to the increasing number of dog attacks in recent years that resulted in deaths and serious injuries in several cases.

The law imposes new responsibilities on municipalities, including the collection and sheltering of stray animals, euthanizing dangerous breeds and those beyond recovery.

In March, the Interior Ministry announced that municipalities would undergo bi-monthly inspections to monitor their handling of stray animals, following a series of recent attacks after the law was passed.

