Top court nixes press ad authority's sanction power

Top court nixes press ad authority's sanction power

ANKARA
Top court nixes press ad authoritys sanction power

Türkiye's top court has annulled a regulation granting the Press Advertisement Institution (BİK) the authority to impose penalties by cutting advertisements, ruling that the provision lacked clear definitions.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette on Oct. 13, found that Article 49 of the related law failed to specify which acts warranted the cutting of advertisements or the scope of the penalties, rendering the rule vague and unconstitutional.

An Istanbul court had referred the case to the Constitutional Court after the Journalists’ Association filed a lawsuit challenging BİK’s authority to issue such penalties, arguing that the rule violated press freedom and legal certainty.

The high court cited a previous case involving a news agency, in which it similarly ruled that sanctions interfering with media operations must be narrowly defined and applied within clear legal boundaries.

“The decision underlines that legal regulations affecting press freedom must be drafted in precise and unambiguous terms, leaving no room for arbitrary interpretation,” it stated.

A notification has been sent to parliament urging lawmakers to address the structural issue and clarify the scope of the regulation in line with constitutional guarantees for press freedom.

The BİK is a legal entity responsible for distribution of public ads to the Turkish newspapers, including private and state-owned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will decide on solution to Mideast conflict

Trump says 'will decide' on solution to Mideast conflict
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky to visit Trump in Washington this week

    Zelensky to visit Trump in Washington this week

  2. Trump says 'will decide' on solution to Mideast conflict

    Trump says 'will decide' on solution to Mideast conflict

  3. Agricultural producer prices rise 46.8 pct annually in September

    Agricultural producer prices rise 46.8 pct annually in September

  4. ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

    ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

  5. Banks channel largest share of loans to manufacturing sector

    Banks channel largest share of loans to manufacturing sector
Recommended
Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness
Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
WORLD Trump says will decide on solution to Mideast conflict

Trump says 'will decide' on solution to Mideast conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he "will decide what I think is right" on a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY Agricultural producer prices rise 46.8 pct annually in September

Agricultural producer prices rise 46.8 pct annually in September

The Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products (Agriculture-PPI) climbed 46.83 percent year-on-year in September, up from a 41.55 percent annual increase in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Oct. 14.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿