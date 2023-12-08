Top court annuls key provision in penal code

Top court annuls key provision in penal code

ANKARA
Top court annuls key provision in penal code

In a critical decision on the penal code, the Constitutional Court has annulled the provision of "committing a crime on behalf of an armed terrorist organization without being a member,” defining it as ambiguous.

The high court justified the annulment decision by asserting that the lack of clarity in the boundaries of the provision, the concept of “on behalf of the terror organization” and potential arbitrariness in its application would be contrary to the principles of legality in crime and punishment.

Highlighting the absence of any regulation on what should be understood from the concept of "committing a crime on behalf of the terror organization" and the lack of differentiation among the committed crimes, the court emphasized that recognizing a person as having committed a crime on behalf of the organization would also entail uncertainty in punishing them separately for the crime of joining the organization.

Regarding the disputed provision stating that “a person who commits a crime on behalf of the terror organization, without being a member, is also punished for the crime of joining the organization," the court emphasized that this would result in a non-member receiving a more severe punishment than a member.

The court further noted that judicial authorities interpret this concept based on the specific characteristics of each case and that clarity cannot be achieved through judicial interpretation.

Additionally, the court pointed out that while the application of the provision is possible for crimes unrelated to fundamental rights, its expansive interpretation due to the ambiguity of the concept poses a strong deterrent effect on fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, the right to assembly and demonstration and the freedom of organization or religion and conscience.

The high court ruled that the decision would enter into force four months later.

top court, terror charges, annuled,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”

  2. Director of Communications Altun: “Israel found the struggle for truth by our president against it.”

    Director of Communications Altun: “Israel found the struggle for truth by our president against it.”

  3. Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party

    Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party

  4. Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning

    Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning

  5. Top court annuls key provision in penal code

    Top court annuls key provision in penal code
Recommended
TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Blockades in world’s mind must be lifted”
Director of Communications Altun: “Israel found the struggle for truth by our president against it.”

Director of Communications Altun: “Israel found the struggle for truth by our president against it.”
Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party

Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party
Türkiye hails Azerbaijan, Armenia normalization efforts

Türkiye hails Azerbaijan, Armenia normalization efforts
Erdoğan links Swedens NATO accession to F-16 sale

Erdoğan links Sweden's NATO accession to F-16 sale
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
WORLD Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning

Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning

A new law was passed in Denmark's parliament on Dec. 7 that makes it illegal to desecrate any holy text in the country, after a recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.