Tools used by early humans found in Trabzon

TRABZON

Pieces of stones, thought to have been used as knives and scraper 13,000 years ago, were found in a cave in the northern province of Trabzon’s Düzköy district.



A preliminary analysis revealed that the stones were the cutting tools of the early human beings living in the region. Archaeologists, who have made an important discovery about the known human history of the region, aim to excavate more findings in the cave, whose history is as old as Şanlıurfa’s Göbeklitepe.



Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) Archeology Department academics initiated a survey project in various regions of Trabzon in 2018.



Within the scope of the project, 103 pieces of small-sized stones were found in a cave in Koskarlı area of Çayırbağı neighborhood in Düzköy district. Seven of these pieces were examined by archaeologists. In the preliminary examination, it was revealed that stone fragments, believed to be about 13,000 years ago, were used as knives and scraper.



One of the project members, Hülya Çalışkan said that the preliminary analysis showed that the stone pieces date back to the end of the Ice Age.



Stating that the area is rich in terms of caves and rocks, Akgül said, “We discovered the first finds about stone tools made by mankind in this cave. This way, we documented the oldest inhabitants of the Trabzon region in this cave.”



Akgül stated that the raw material of the stone finds in the cave was obsidian and flintstone, and that it was determined that their origins were in Cappadocia and the Caucasus.



Explaining that the survey will be completed in 2023, Akgül said, “By the end of 2023, we will have visited all districts and regions of Trabzon. This cave excited us very much. Because it is home to a group of finds that will make a great contribution not only to Trabzon, but also to Anatolian archaeology. Because until now, it was not possible to talk about the data that will be dated this early in these regions. This data about Trabzon’s distant past started to change. We think there is a possibility to find various stone tools in other caves.”



Associate Professor Serkan Demirel said that they wanted archaeological excavations to be carried out in the cave and said, “We have such an intention. With the excavation work, the material we have will increase in number and diversify.”