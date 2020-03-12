Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus     

  • March 12 2020 15:21:21

Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus     

Gold Coast, Australia
Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia for a film project, the Oscar-winning U.S. actor said March 12.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were in isolation in hospital on the Gold Coast in eastern Australia after being confirmed with the disease, Queensland state health officials said.

"Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he said.

"We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he said.

"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he added, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash

Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping the world.

He has previously said he is living with Type 2 diabetes, which is considered an extra risk factor for those infected with the virus.     There have so far been more than 130 coronavirus cases confirmed in Australia. Three people have died from the disease in the country.

Hanks was on the Gold Coast for pre-production of an Elvis Presley bio-pic directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann in which the actor portrays the legendary singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Work on the Warner Bros film has been halted following the diagnosis, the company said.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film... has tested positive for COVID-19 [coronavirus]," the studio said in a statement to AFP, which did not identify Hanks.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," it added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  2. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

  3. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  4. Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

    Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

  5. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway
Recommended
Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities

Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities
Spanish Fallas festival postponed

Spanish 'Fallas' festival postponed
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison
Ballerinas and singers sport flawless makeup and costumes onstage

Ballerinas and singers sport flawless makeup and costumes onstage
Man creates endangered bird figures out of waste

Man creates endangered bird figures out of waste

Virus concerns bloom in entertainment sector

Virus concerns bloom in entertainment sector
WORLD Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 12 issued Euro-dominated government debt securities and lease certificates to borrow €1.26 billion ($1.41 billion) from domestic markets.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.