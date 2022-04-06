Tolstoy descendant hosts Ukrainians in Switzerland

  • April 06 2022 07:00:00

Tolstoy descendant hosts Ukrainians in Switzerland

LENS
Tolstoy descendant hosts Ukrainians in Switzerland

Under the intense gaze of Russian literary giant Leo Tolstoy, his great-granddaughter listens with concern as Anastasia Sheludko describes the horrors she experienced before fleeing Ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine by her ancestral homeland Russia nearly six weeks ago had come as a massive shock, Marta Albertini told AFP, adding that she immediately realized she needed to help refugees.

“It was instinctive,” said the 84-year-old, who is lending Sheludko and her mother an apartment in the small village of Lens, near the plush Swiss Alps ski resort of Crans-Montana.

Before they arrived, Albertini removed most of the family pictures that covered the wooden walls of the apartment, but a large painting of her great-grandfather hangs in the living room.

The author of celebrated novels “War and Peace” and “Anna Karenina” would have viewed the conflict raging in Ukraine with “horror,” she said.

Albertini, who last year published a book about three generations of Tolstoy women -- her great-grandmother, who gave the author 13 children, her grandmother and her mother -- pointed out that he was a renowned pacifist.

Tolstoy, who experienced the Crimean War and the siege of Sevastopol in the 1850s, would likely have been “completely devastated” by what is happening, she said.

Albertini, who grew up in Italy and France before making Switzerland her permanent home a few years ago, says she is among many Tolstoy descendants who signed a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the family opposed the war.

“We are against the horrors that are being perpetrated now, the invasion of an innocent country,” she said, acknowledging that Putin had quite possibly looked at all the signatures “and thrown them in the trash.”

But it was important to speak up, she said. “Europe, the world, will not be the same after this war.”

For Sheludko, the world she knew just a few weeks ago has already evaporated.

“Sometimes I think I am dreaming,” she told AFP. “It is surreal.”

The 24-year-old arrived in the spectacular mountain landscape of Lens with her mother on March 13, more than a week after they fled their home in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

They are among more than 23,000 Ukrainians who have arrived in Switzerland, out of more than 4.2 million who have left the war-ravaged country since the Feb. 24 invasion.

Albertini, who lives in a traditional chalet outside Lens, had purchased the apartment in the village a few years ago for family visits, and with an eye to moving there herself once she no longer feels safe driving.

Through word-of-mouth, a local man working to bring in several Ukrainian families got in touch, and all was soon arranged.

Albertini was there when Sheludko and her mother arrived, along with another family that has since moved on.

That first meeting was “very, very emotional”, she said.

Now, more than two weeks later, Sheludko, wearing a grey sweatshirt and large-rimmed glasses, seems to have settled in, and is already attending university classes in the nearby town of Sierre.

She had been studying to be a translator in Mykolaiv, but here, she has reverted back to a study path she left a few years ago.

“So now I am an aspiring IT specialist again,” she said with a laugh.

But her smile fades as she recalls the moment when her “peaceful and normal life” changed.

“Just one morning you wake up because your airport got bombed at 5:00 am... and your life is never the same anymore.”

She and her family had cowered in a basement for 10 days before they saw the chance to drive west, leaving behind her older brother and grandparents.

Reaching Switzerland had been a huge relief, she said, adding that she was grateful for the “very nice, very warm” welcome.

Only later did she realise who her Russian-speaking host was.

Recalling that she had studied Tolstoy in school, Sheludko said being hosted by his descendant was “a great honour”.

Albertini stops her, insisting it is not a question of honour.

“I had this apartment, that allowed me to help. That’s all.”

WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  2. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  3. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  4. Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

    Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

  5. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes
Recommended
Grammy for disgraced comic Louis CK triggers backlash

Grammy for disgraced comic Louis CK triggers backlash
Squid Game season 2 not before late 2024

Squid Game season 2 not before late 2024
Gallery renames work ‘Russian Dancers’

Gallery renames work ‘Russian Dancers’
Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on
‘Artemis’ on display after half a century

‘Artemis’ on display after half a century
COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway
WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru’s president on Tuesday lifted a curfew he had decreed less than a day earlier in the country’s capital and its main port in a bid to quell sometimes violent protests over rising fuel and food prices.

ECONOMY Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said on April 4.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.