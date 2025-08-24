Togg's new fastback model T10F successfully completes tests

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg's new fastback model T10F has successfully completed tests in various climate and road conditions, the company has announced.

"Tested in various climate and road conditions, the T10F successfully passed every stage," Togg wrote on social media platform X.

"With its durability, high performance, and advanced technology, the T10F is now closer than ever to hitting the road," it added.

The new model is starting to hit the roads. Pre-orders for Togg T10F are expected in September, with first deliveries scheduled for the same month.

Togg, which was established in 2018, introduced its first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019, the T10X.

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the number of EVs on the road reached 289,457 by the end of July — a 120.6 percent increase compared to a year earlier. This surge reflects a shift in consumer preferences, driven by an expanding charging infrastructure and the launch of homegrown EV brand Togg.

Data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) shows that EV sales exceeded 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, with Togg leading the market. Between January and July, Togg delivered 19,821 vehicles, ahead of Tesla’s 17,026 sales in Türkiye.

Earlier this month, German daily Bild reported that Togg is expected to enter the German market by the end of 2025. The Togg T10X model will make its debut this year at the Munich IAA Mobility Fair before hitting German roads.

 

