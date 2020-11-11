Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Fun to say! Tiramisu is one of the most popular desserts in Italian cuisine. The word “tiramisu” is an Italian word and it means "cheer me up" or "pick me up" in English. Although Tiramisu was invented in Italy in the 1960s and 1970s, it is not known exactly by whom it was first made. Tiramisu is one of the easiest desserts to make. You can make delicious tiramisu with simple ingredients without needing too many ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 package of labneh cheese (200 grams)

2.5 glasses of milk

3 heaped tablespoons of flour

1 egg

3 heaped tablespoons of granulated sugar

Half a glass of hot water (½ Glass)

A pack of 3-in-1 coffee

Cocoa

Instructions

Put the flour, sugar, milk and eggs in a pot and boil on the stove. You need to mix it until it boils. After it is cooked, take it off the stove and let it cool.

After cooling for about 15 minutes, add labneh cheese and whisk. If you want to get a smoother consistency, you can use a mixer. On the other hand, boil the coffee in hot water and wait for it to cool.

Put a layer of sponge cake on a large serving plate and wet it with half of the coffee. Put half of the cream you have prepared on the cake, wet the other half of cream and cover the whole cake with it.

You can serve after keeping it in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Tips for Tiramisu Recipe

If you keep the tiramisu in the fridge for a day before serving, it will taste better.

If you want to make a different tiramisu, you can make it with cat’s tongue cookies instead of sponge cake.

You can serve tiramisu with cocoa ice cream.

You can serve this very light dessert in glasses.

If you make it your kid, you can decorate it with different fruits or creams.