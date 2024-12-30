Tickets for ‘The Nutcracker’ sell out in 20 seconds in Ankara

ANKARA

Ankara’s art enthusiasts rushed to secure tickets for the world-famous ballet “The Nutcracker” as demand soared to record-breaking levels.

Tickets for the Jan. 11 performance, staged by Ankara State Opera and Ballet (DOB), sold out in just 20 seconds after online sales opened at 10:30 a.m., leaving many disappointed fans empty-handed.

The seasonal favorite, performed annually between December and February by DOB in Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya, continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting winter theme.

However, the ticket frenzy in the capital this year highlighted both the ballet’s popularity and the logistical challenges faced by the opera house, which operates at a limited capacity.

Despite freezing temperatures, dedicated fans began arriving at the Ulus-based Opera Stage — The only opera and ballet venue in Ankara — as early as 5 a.m.

Armed with camp chairs and thermoses, ticket hopefuls formed long queues outside the venue.

By 9:30 a.m., when the box office opened, over 200 people were in line.

A volunteer-managed list was used to maintain order, with each customer limited to a maximum of four tickets.

Sibel Kısaoğlu, one of the many early risers, expressed her frustration.

“I thought I came early at 7 a.m., but I was already 68th in line. People say the tickets won’t make it to my turn. This isn’t my first time trying. Last year, I couldn’t get tickets either. “The Nutcracker” is such a special production, and I don’t want to miss it again.”

By 10:30 a.m., 211 tickets had been sold at the box office, leaving only a small allocation for online sales. The remaining tickets sold out in a mere 20 seconds, a speed that broke all previous records, according to box office staff member Elvan Bayram.

“This was an unprecedented demand,” Bayram said. “While tickets usually sell out in 30 to 40 seconds online, today they were gone in just 20. The excitement for ‘The Nutcracker’ this season has been extraordinary.”

However, many were left disappointed.

Fatih Erşan, who had queued since 8:30 a.m., failed to secure a ticket.

“With such high demand, online sales should be restricted. People who physically come to the venue should be prioritized,” he argued.

Another attendee, Turan Kasnakçı, managed to purchase tickets after multiple failed attempts in previous years.

“I’ve tried countless times before, but I couldn’t even get inside the venue. This year, I succeeded, but only because I arrived so early. The small capacity of the venue is a real issue.”

The 600-seat Opera Stage is struggling to accommodate the growing interest in ballet.

Fans and officials alike have raised concerns about the limitations of the venue, with some suggesting larger venues like Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) be commissioned to better meet demand.

“There’s a clear need for a bigger opera and ballet stage in Ankara,” Kasnakçı said. “A 600-seat venue with just four box seats doesn’t reflect the capital city’s cultural stature.”

Zeynep Yenikurtuluş, who braved the rain to buy tickets for her niece and daughter said, “More performances should be added, and the ticketing process needs to be improved. So many people leave disappointed every year. This issue requires a solution.”

Kerem Ünal İnanç, General Coordinator for DOB, acknowledged the overwhelming public interest.

“We are aware of the increasing demand for The Nutcracker. This season we’ve seen exceptional enthusiasm, and we are doing everything we can to address it without causing frustration.”

To balance in-person and online ticket sales, DOB allocates one hour exclusively for box office sales before opening online purchases. However, the rapid sell-out times highlight the need for other options.

“We are gradually increasing the number of performances, but venue capacity remains a challenge,” İnanç stated. “While we can’t expand the venue, we are working to add more show dates to meet the demand.”