THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

According to a statement from THY's communications office, the campaign targets travelers from Türkiye to Southern Europe.

Passengers can book until Nov. 30 for travel between Jan. 12 and March 18: Athens and Thessaloniki at $129; Turin, Bari, Naple, and Catania at $189; Rome, Milan, Venice, Bologna, Malta, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse and Bordeaux at $199; Barcelona, Madrid and other Spanish cities at $209; and Paris, Lisbon and Porto at $219.

Venezuela flights suspended

Several international airlines, including Turkish Airlines, have canceled flights to Venezuela following a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warning for pilots to exercise caution in the country's airspace due to deteriorating security and increased military activity.

Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Airlines Association in Venezuela, told The Associated Press that six carriers — TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Iberia, Gol and Caribbean — have indefinitely suspended operations.

Turkish Airlines halted flights from Istanbul to Caracas from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.

The company notified travel agencies that affected passengers should be rerouted via alternative paths, such as Bogotá, Panama, Cancún, Mexico City, or Havana, according to Turkish media reports.