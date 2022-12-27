Three terror suspects caught in attempt to flee Greece

Three terror suspects caught in attempt to flee Greece

EDİRNE
Three terror suspects caught in attempt to flee Greece

Security forces have detained three suspects linked to FETÖ and PKK terrorist organizations while trying to flee to Greece from the northwestern province of Edirne, Demirören News Agency has reported.

The units detained two FETÖ suspects, identified only by the initials M.S.D. and R.B., at a military zone in the Meriç district.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

In another incident, local gendarmerie caught C.D., a PKK suspect who was in preparations to flee Greece.

Three terror suspects were arrested by a court after medical checks.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'
Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head

Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head
Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides

Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides
1 out of 4 people to give new year present: Survey

1 out of 4 people to give new year present: Survey
Yazidis return to their village in southeast Türkiye

Yazidis return to their village in southeast Türkiye
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.