Three terror suspects caught in attempt to flee Greece

EDİRNE

Security forces have detained three suspects linked to FETÖ and PKK terrorist organizations while trying to flee to Greece from the northwestern province of Edirne, Demirören News Agency has reported.

The units detained two FETÖ suspects, identified only by the initials M.S.D. and R.B., at a military zone in the Meriç district.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

In another incident, local gendarmerie caught C.D., a PKK suspect who was in preparations to flee Greece.

Three terror suspects were arrested by a court after medical checks.