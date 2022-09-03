Three PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

Three PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA
Three PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

A total of three PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock and Operation Claw-Lightning zones, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Neither northern Iraq nor northern Syria is safe for terrorists. We are determined to eradicate terrorism at its source,” the ministry said in a social media post.

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supermodel Kate Moss launches wellness brand

    Supermodel Kate Moss launches wellness brand

  2. Travis at Zorlu PSM

    Travis at Zorlu PSM

  3. Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone

    Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone

  4. Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

    Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

  5. Blasts hit Egypt gas pipeline to Israel, Jordan

    Blasts hit Egypt gas pipeline to Israel, Jordan
Recommended
President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

President Erdoğan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff

Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss regional issues, bilateral relations over phone
Türkiye detains HDP MP over terrorism charges

Türkiye detains HDP MP over terrorism charges
Prosecutors seek three-year jail term for Gülşen

Prosecutors seek three-year jail term for Gülşen
Ministry returns Egyptian artifacts

Ministry returns Egyptian artifacts
WORLD Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of well-wishers, a man pushed forward with a gun, pointed it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.
ECONOMY Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked

Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked

A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon’s attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition.
SPORTS FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office

FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office

FIFA and UEFA on Sept. 2 condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish soccer association during a board meeting.