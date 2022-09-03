Three PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA

A total of three PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock and Operation Claw-Lightning zones, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Neither northern Iraq nor northern Syria is safe for terrorists. We are determined to eradicate terrorism at its source,” the ministry said in a social media post.

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.