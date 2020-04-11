Three orchestras to perform live together

  • April 11 2020 07:08:00

Following the closure of theaters due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Serbian National Theater Novi Sad has found a way to continue meeting with its audience and support other nations, health professionals, those who have lost relatives and those who are still struggling to survive. Arranged by Konstantin Blagojevic and Chef Andrea Solinas, the song “Bella Ciao” unexpectedly reached the whole world.

Countless positive reactions encouraged them to take another step. Therefore, three orchestras from Serbia, Italy and Turkey will perform a concert with the participation of Serbian, Turkish and Chinese choir artists. But all the artists will attend this concert from their homes.

“Our mailbox has collapsed. Along with our colleagues from all over the world, ordinary people sent us messages of gratitude and support. This encouraged us to take it a step further for International Theater Day, bringing opera and theater to the home of even our oldest citizens. We thought that these little acts of solidarity would only be understood by the people around us. However, we were wrong. Especially with the help of Serbian Radio and Television, our video has spread all over the world,” explains Aleksandar Stankov, director of Serbian National Theater.

“We all experience a period that we have not experienced before. During this silence, we explore the value of art, from literature to painting and music. Opened virtual museums, more accessible libraries, theaters that upload past productions onto the internet... So now, we use technology to reach everyone who feels lonely and to support our employees,” said Italian conductor Andrea Solinas, who started to work as a conductor in Samsun State Opera and Ballet this year. He added that they chose Beethoven music due to the 250th anniversary of his birth.

The concert will be broadcast online on April 11 at 9:30 p.m. on the Serbia National Theater YouTube Channel, the Samsun State Opera and Ballet YouTube Channel and Facebook account. The same link will be streamed live in all four countries.

