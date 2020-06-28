Three opposition lawmakers test positive for virus in Turkey

  • June 28 2020 10:40:04

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Alamy Photo

Three lawmakers from the oppositional Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27, officials said.

In a statement, Hakkı Saruhan Oluç and Meral Danış Beştaş, deputy chairpersons of HDP's parliamentary group, said several officials were tested after a member of the office cleaning staff was found to be infected earlier this week.

They said all staff members, advisors, and lawmakers were asked to get tested.

“After initial tests, it was found that three of our lawmakers have been infected so far. They are under medical supervision and their conditions are improving,” read the statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 495,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The U.S., Brazil, Russia, and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

