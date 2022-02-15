Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

  • February 15 2022 07:00:00

Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

ISTANBUL
Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

Turkey’s three most populous cities, Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, have seen increases in the weekly COVID-19 cases at varying rates.

The incidence rate, measuring the number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, rose slightly to around 895 in Istanbul, which is home to nearly 16 million residents, in the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 from 890 between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28.

Experts had predicted that COVID-19 cases would first decline due to the snowstorm, which hit the city last month and confined people to their homes, but would start to rise again. The incidence rate was 1,246 in the city in the week of Jan. 15-Jan. 21.

Ankara and İzmir, the second and third most populous provinces, saw larger increases in the weekly cases, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The incident rate in the capital climbed from 1,003 to 1,280, while it increased from 962 to 1,229 in İzmir over the same period.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said more efforts were needed to bring the spread of the virus under control.

“Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, there were 106,000 more cases than the number of patients recovered,” he wrote on Twitter on Feb. 13. He, however, noted that this situation has not significantly increased hospitalizations.

“We have to bring the number of cases in order to reduce the deaths [from the virus]. Vaccine and measures prevent infections,” Koca said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 144 million doses.

Nearly 53 million people have been double jabbed, while more than 26 million people have received a booster shot. Over 57 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

omicron,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

    Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

  4. Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

    Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

  5. Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

    Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Recommended
Eskişehir ranks 1st on Turkey’s IQ list

Eskişehir ranks 1st on Turkey’s IQ list
Ancient bastion now welcomes art lovers

Ancient bastion now welcomes art lovers
Lawyer refuses to defend burglars

Lawyer refuses to defend burglars
At least 30 suspects detained in anti-terror ops

At least 30 suspects detained in anti-terror ops
Price checks begin after VAT cut

Price checks begin after VAT cut
Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Milk products output increases in 2021

Milk products output increases in 2021

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14. 
SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.