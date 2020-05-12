Thousands tune in for jazz festival

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Over 60,000 people from various countries watched the Ankara Jazz Festival, dubbed as the world’s first online festival, according to organizers on May 11.

In a statement, the Ankara-based Jazz Society of Turkey said that the 24th Ankara Jazz Festival was streamed on their YouTube channel between April 30 and May 9.

The 10-day event that hosted 60 artists from six countries was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It ended with a film and music conversation by Richard Baratta, a jazz musician and producer of more than 50 films including Joker, The Irishman, and Superman.

The festival started in 1996 under the name of METU Jazz Days. It continued with concerts and jazz workshops at METU until 2001. Since 2002, it took the name Ankara Jazz Festival.