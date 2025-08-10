Thousands take to street around world to oppose Israel plan

ISTANBUL

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square late on Aug. 9 to voice their opposition to Israel’s recent plan to take over Gaza City, with several world cities witnessing protests.

The demonstration proceeded with a march toward the historic Hagia Sophia Mosque. Participants sought to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis and express solidarity with the people of Gaza amid escalating violence and severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

The rally came after Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City.

There was also anger in Israel over the plan, with public emphasizing that it endangered the lives of Israeli hostages and soldiers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of insisting on continuing the war for his own political gain instead of pursuing a ceasefire.

Thousands of people took to the streets on the evening of Aug. 9 and on Aug. 10.

Groups representing families of hostages, fallen soldiers and victims of Hamas’ 2023 attack called for general strike on Aug. 17 to protest both the ongoing war and the government’s plan to take control of Gaza City.

“At next Sunday, we will all stop and declare: ‘Enough, end the war, bring back the hostages.’ The power to change this is in our hands,” said Reut Recht-Edri, a grieving mother whose son Ido Edri was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Anat Angrest, mother of Hamas hostage Matan Angrest, criticized the decision to occupy the densely populated city, warning that it will put the remaining captives in even greater danger.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in European countries also held rallies and marches over the weekend in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Police in London arrested 466 people for supporting Palestine Action at the latest and largest protest backing the group since the government banned it last month under anti-terror laws.

The Metropolitan Police said it had made the arrests, thought to be one of the highest number ever at a single protest in the U.K. capital, for "supporting a proscribed organisation.”

The government outlawed Palestine Action in early July, days after it took responsibility for a break-in at an air force base in southern England that caused an estimated 7 million euros ($9.3 million) of damage to two aircraft.

Many also took to the streets in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Paris to protest the plan and Western support for Israel.

The demonstration demanded immediate unrestricted aid delivery into Gaza.