Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold

BEIRUT
Thousands of Lebanese displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah began the journey back home as a ceasefire took hold on Nov. 27, with many celebrating an end to the 14-month-old deadly war.

The agreement included a 60-day halt in fighting that would see Israeli troops retreat to their side of the border while requiring Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon.

Under the deal, thousands of Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers are to deploy to the region south of the Litani River. An international panel lead by the U.S. would monitor compliance by all sides.

"I have some good news to report from the Middle East," U.S. President Joe Biden said, announcing the deal in a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Biden said the deal “was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.” 

The U.S. and France would ensure the deal was fully implemented but there would be no U.S. troops on the ground, he added.

“If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense consistent with international law," Biden stated.

Ahead of Israel's approval of the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited three key reasons for supporting the ceasefire at this time: “Focusing on the Iranian threat, fully restoring Israel’s military strength and isolating Hamas by separating the various conflict arenas.”

When the ceasefire began early yesterday, the Israeli military warned that residents of south Lebanon should not approach military positions and villages its forces had called to be evacuated. However, Lebanon's powerful parliament speaker Nabih Berri called on those displaced to return home.

Traffic on the road from the Lebanese capital to the main southern city of Sidon was congested since the early hours yesterday, as thousands of people headed back to their homes.

Cars and minibuses packed with people carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets heading south, with some honking and singing in celebration.

In Lebanon, more than 900,000 people fled their homes in recent weeks, bringing total number of displaced people to nearly 1.9 million since October, 2023, according to the U.N.

Lebanon said at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since exchanges of fire began in October 2023, most of them in recent weeks.

The final hours before the truce took were among the most violent particularly for the capital, Beirut, with Israeli strikes hitting areas including the busy commercial district of Hamra.

Hopes for a broader peace in Mideast

 

The ceasefire in Lebanon raises hopes for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with Biden saying the deal "heralds a new beginning for Lebanon,” but could also lead to wider peace in the tense Middle East. Türkiye is among the mediators for new rounds of ceasefire talks in the Palestinian enclave.

Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel would "make another push" in coming days for a ceasefire in Gaza, Biden said.

Washington would also push for a long-hoped-for deal to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he said.

Following the developments, a Hamas official said that the group is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza, hailing the ceasefire in Lebanon.

“We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP.

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
