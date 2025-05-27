Thousands displaced in Gaza as Israel’s war nears 600-day mark

GAZA CITY

Israel’s military campaign has displaced nearly 180,000 people in Gaza over the 10 days, the International Organization for Migration said on May 27, as the war is approaching its 600th day.

At least 79 people were killed in Palestinian territory over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 54,056.

The statement by the migration body expressed deep alarm, denouncing direct attacks on shelters —now described as a frequent occurrence. The message followed a series of harsh criticisms issued by the United Nations.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Gazans are being “treated like pinballs” as they are constantly forced to flee in search of safety that remains elusive.

“We are at a loss of words to do any justice to the suffering,” the agency posted on X.

U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk also Tuesday condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as "inhumane," describing the situation on the ground as "catastrophic."

Hamas called for three days of protests around the world to pile pressure on Israel to end its destructive war on Gaza, as the war is looming its 600th-day mark.

Meanwhile, a newly established aid distribution system opened its first hubs in Gaza on May 26. A U.S.-backed group announced it had begun food deliveries amid soaring hunger levels, following Israel’s near three-month-long blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas.

However, even as humanitarian corridors opened, ultra-right-wing groups began obstructing the flow of aid.

A small group of activists blocked trucks leaving the Ashdod Port, protesting with signs that read “Humanitarian for Humanitarian” in Hebrew, English and Arabic, while waving Israeli flags.

In the diplomatic realm, confusing and contradictory messages continued to emerge from both Hamas and Israel, as well as from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff

Hamas on May 26 announced it accepted a ceasefire deal allegedly proposed by Witkoff, involving a 70-day truce and the release of 10 hostages.

But Witkoff denied making such an offer, stating that the proposal currently on the table was different and that Israel may soon agree to it.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added to the confusion, telling reporters:

“If we don't achieve it today, we will achieve it tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow. We are not giving up. We intend to bring them all back, the living and the dead.

However, his office later clarified that his remarks should not be interpreted as a sign that a deal was imminent. Families of the hostages expressed frustration at feeling misled by Netanyahu’s ambiguous statements.

“When the prime minister speaks about it, we understand that perhaps something real is happening,” said a mother of one of the Israeli hostages.