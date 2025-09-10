Thousands come together as İzmir celebrates 103 years since liberation

İZMİR

İzmir erupted in celebration on Sept. 9 as thousands of residents marked the 103rd anniversary of the city’s liberation, coming together to honor their shared history.

The anniversary celebrations in the western province began with a march, which drew participants from all walks of life.

Starting in the early morning, the procession featured a massive 350-meter-long Turkish flag. Citizens lining the streets waved Turkish flags, joining in the citywide celebration.

Among the participants were senior political figures, several district mayors and leaders of local political parties and civic organizations.

However, the march was notably subdued, as the band usually accompanying the procession was absent.

This adjustment came in response to a tragic attack in İzmir's town of Balçova, where two police officers were killed and two others injured at a local police station.

In light of the attack, several municipalities canceled planned concerts and public celebrations.

Following the march, participants gathered at the Atatürk Monument to lay wreaths in honor of the city’s liberation.

A moment of silence followed, accompanied by the singing of the Turkish national anthem.

Speaking at the celebrations, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay emphasized the significance of the day, saying, “There is no city like İzmir anywhere in the world. We remember [modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk and all our ancestors who brought us to this day with respect. As long as we exist, the Republic of Türkiye will endure forever.”

As part of the commemorations, a special exhibition was opened in the city’s Bornova district, showcasing previously unseen photographs of Atatürk.

The exhibition includes 11 photographs and 15 newspaper clippings sourced from local historian Altan Altın’s extensive archives.

It highlights Atatürk’s frequent visits to Bornova, particularly due to the presence of the Western Front Headquarters during the final stages of the Turkish War of Independence.

İzmir’s liberation was part of the concluding phase of the Turkish War of Independence. Following the launch of the Great Offensive on Aug. 26, 1922, Turkish forces advanced rapidly westward. By Sept. 9, cavalry units entered the city, raising the Turkish flag at the city’s strategic points and marking the end of occupation and a turning point in the war.