Thousands come together as İzmir celebrates 103 years since liberation

Thousands come together as İzmir celebrates 103 years since liberation

İZMİR
Thousands come together as İzmir celebrates 103 years since liberation

İzmir erupted in celebration on Sept. 9 as thousands of residents marked the 103rd anniversary of the city’s liberation, coming together to honor their shared history.

The anniversary celebrations in the western province began with a march, which drew participants from all walks of life.

Starting in the early morning, the procession featured a massive 350-meter-long Turkish flag. Citizens lining the streets waved Turkish flags, joining in the citywide celebration.

Among the participants were senior political figures, several district mayors and leaders of local political parties and civic organizations.

However, the march was notably subdued, as the band usually accompanying the procession was absent.

This adjustment came in response to a tragic attack in İzmir's town of Balçova, where two police officers were killed and two others injured at a local police station.

In light of the attack, several municipalities canceled planned concerts and public celebrations.

Following the march, participants gathered at the Atatürk Monument to lay wreaths in honor of the city’s liberation.

A moment of silence followed, accompanied by the singing of the Turkish national anthem.

Speaking at the celebrations, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay emphasized the significance of the day, saying, “There is no city like İzmir anywhere in the world. We remember [modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk and all our ancestors who brought us to this day with respect. As long as we exist, the Republic of Türkiye will endure forever.”

As part of the commemorations, a special exhibition was opened in the city’s Bornova district, showcasing previously unseen photographs of Atatürk.

The exhibition includes 11 photographs and 15 newspaper clippings sourced from local historian Altan Altın’s extensive archives.

It highlights Atatürk’s frequent visits to Bornova, particularly due to the presence of the Western Front Headquarters during the final stages of the Turkish War of Independence.

İzmir’s liberation was part of the concluding phase of the Turkish War of Independence. Following the launch of the Great Offensive on Aug. 26, 1922, Turkish forces advanced rapidly westward. By Sept. 9, cavalry units entered the city, raising the Turkish flag at the city’s strategic points and marking the end of occupation and a turning point in the war.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne
Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists

Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists
Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions

Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions
Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event

Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event
Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿