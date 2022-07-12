‘Thor’ hammers competition at box office

  • July 12 2022 07:00:00

‘Thor’ hammers competition at box office

LOS ANGELES
‘Thor’ hammers competition at box office

Marvel’s latest superhero installment “Thor: Love and Thunder” enjoyed a summer blockbuster debut, hammering competition to top this weekend’s North American box office with an estimated $143 million haul, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on July 10.

“This is another excellent Marvel opening for a series that started in 2011 and has grown with each episode,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that the film nearly doubled the average take for a 4th episode superhero movie.

The comedic follow-up to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” stars a muscle-clad, self-parodying Chris Hemsworth as the space viking who wields the mallet Mjolnir, but also finds himself pining for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose help he enlists to battle god butcher Gorr (Christian Bale).

Thor easily beat out “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which slipped to second spot after a phenomenal opening weekend over the July 4th holiday.

The latest goofy installment in Universal’s animated “Despicable Me” franchise about the reformed super-villain Gru and his yellow Minions took in $45.5 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period.

Holding steady in third was Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the crowd-pleasing sequel to t.he original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as cocky U.S Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The fighter ace feature, in its seventh week in theaters, has now grossed more than $597 million worldwide.

Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the King alongside Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager, Colonel Tom Parker, slipped one spot to fourth in the Warner Bros film’s third weekend of release, at $11 million.

Rounding out the top five was “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Universal’s sixth installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, at $8.4 million.

The latest dinosaur frightfest stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside franchise originals Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

TÜRKIYE Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister

Some 28 killed in road accidents during Eid, says minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

    Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

  2. Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

    Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

  3. Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

    Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

  4. Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

    Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

  5. Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce

    Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce
Recommended
Efforts speed up to restore historic Casbah

Efforts speed up to restore historic Casbah
Three gored at Pamplona’s fifth bull run

Three gored at Pamplona’s fifth bull run
Qatari children help give endangered turtles second chance

Qatari children help give endangered turtles second chance
Violinist Kristóf Baráti at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu stage

Violinist Kristóf Baráti at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu stage
Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed
‘Hallelujah’ the focus of new Cohen doc

‘Hallelujah’ the focus of new Cohen doc
WORLD Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

The airport in Antalya, a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, saw a record of daily flights on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.