Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

ANKARA
Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will release a comprehensive statement on Feb. 28, which is expected to include the much-anticipated call from from PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, following a series of meetings with him, the party has announced.

DEM Party MPs Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan met with Öcalan on Jan. 22, marking their second visit in less than a month.

These visits to the PKK leader, serving a life sentence on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul, were the first since members of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party’s predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), met with him in April 2015.

A third visit has been approved, with a broader delegation set to meet Öcalan. The group will include DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları Oruç and Tuncer Bakırhan, lawmaker Cengiz Çiçek, former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk and Öcalan’s lawyer Faik Özgür Erol.

The DEM Party said it would release a statement on Feb. 28, with Öcalan’s long-awaited message expected to be included.

Öcalan’s engagement with politicians became possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli invited Öcalan to come to the parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his ally, backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

After the delegation returned from İmralı, a DEM Party statement said Öcalan was "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling
Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence
Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries
FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims
Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan

Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan
Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices

Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿