Third Cappadocia Balloon Fest ends

NEVŞEHİR

Third Balloon Festival in the historical region of Cappadocia has ended on July 24, with some 18 hot air balloons with special figures from 12 countries rising up to the sky every morning in the four-day event.

“This festival will contribute to the country’s tourism,” Halis Aydoğan, the owner of a balloon company and the organizer of the festival, said.

Cappadocia is a historical region located within the borders of six Central Anatolian provinces, known for fairy chimneys, formed with sedimentary rocks and ignimbrite deposits that erupted from ancient volcanoes some three to nine million years ago.

In fair weather conditions, some 150 hot air balloons carrying tourists rise up every morning to see the picturesque view from the sky.

“[For four days] 16 hot balloons with different figures from 12 countries joined these 150 touristic hot air balloons through the festival,” Mehmet Maraşlı the deputy governor of Nevşehir said.

The officials listed the 12 countries as the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Brazil, Spain, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Türkiye.