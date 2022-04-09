‘Thinker’ expected to reach up to 14 million euros

  • April 09 2022 07:00:00

‘Thinker’ expected to reach up to 14 million euros

PARIS
‘Thinker’ expected to reach up to 14 million euros

A cast of “The Thinker” by Auguste Rodin will be auctioned in Paris on June 30, expected to reach between 9 and 14 million euros ($10-$15 million), Christie’s said on April 7.

One of the most iconic works of art in the world, it features a man resting his chin on his hand and was originally conceived as a representation of Italian author Dante.

Around 40 copies are in existence, many of them made after the artist’s death in 1917.

The copy on sale in Paris, with black and brown patina, was part of a private Parisian collection and was made in 1928 by the Alexis Rudier foundry that cast several of Rodin’s most famous bronzes.

“The Thinker” was initially conceived as a much smaller sculpture in the 1880s, part of Rodin’s “Gates of Hell” series based on Dante’s “The Divine Comedy.”

It was later enlarged and became a standalone piece.

The French state commissioned 26 copies of the statue between 1919 and 1969, and there have been long-running legal battles over other versions of the statue.

As well as copies at the Rodin Museum and his grave just outside Paris, some of the most valuable are found at Columbia University in New York, the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, and the Ca’Pesaro museum in Venice.

The statue being auctioned at Christie’s went on tour from April 8.

TURKEY US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

    ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

  3. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks

    Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks
Recommended
St Mark’s palazzo opens doors for the first time

St Mark’s palazzo opens doors for the first time
Streamers come of age after ‘CODA’ Oscar win

Streamers come of age after ‘CODA’ Oscar win
Pink Floyd release first new song since 1994 for Ukraine

Pink Floyd release first new song since 1994 for Ukraine
Maradona’s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction

Maradona’s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction
From Kyiv to the Venice Biennale: Ukrainian artwork saved from war

From Kyiv to the Venice Biennale: Ukrainian artwork saved from war
Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya

Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.