  • April 12 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
The Simpsons premiered its first ever episode that featured American Sign Language (ASL) and a deaf voice actor on April 10.

Entitled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” the episode saw Lisa Simpson befriend Monk, the deaf son of her saxophonist mentor Bleeding Gums Murphy, as he wanted to get a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II guest starred as Monk, who episode writer Loni Steele Sosthand pitched to executive producers James L. Brooks and Al Jean. “Jim and Al very much got on board and saw what a gem he was,” she told Variety. “The character has little personal moments from my childhood with my brother but is also very much influenced by John.”

“It’s so incredible,” Autry said of his guest role. “It’s life-changing equality and participation. This can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s a part of history.”

Sosthand added that the episode was inspired by her family, “I’m mixed race; my father’s Black and jazz was big in our house.” She continued, “We grew up in the suburbs, and it was a way for my dad to bring in that aspect of our culture. But when I think about music, I also think about my brother, who was born deaf. When we were talking about this Bleeding Gums character in our initial brainstorms, we thought, wouldn’t it be cool if Lisa discovers this whole other side of his life. That led to him having a son, and then we based that character at least somewhat on my brother. And the story grew from there.”

As for the characters having only four fingers, Sosthand was confident that featuring ASL could still be feasible. “That was a little tricky, especially because the one thing we’re translating is Shakespeare,” she said. “But I think we pulled it off.”

Russian troops were aiming to take control of the city of Mariupol on April 12, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as defending forces tried desperately to hold them back.
