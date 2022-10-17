The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie

NEW YORK
Tina Turner, the iconic singer known as the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” has now been immortalized with a Barbie doll in her honor, CNN has reported.

The doll was inspired by Turner’s Grammy-winning hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The Barbie depicts Turner’s outfit from the song’s music video, wearing a black mini dress, denim jacket and drop earrings, along with her famous hairstyle.

The Tina Turner doll is available for $55 on Mattel’s website. It was designed to celebrate the singer’s “unmatched career,” according to an Instagram post from the official Barbie account.

Turner joins other trailblazing women who have been honored with Barbies, like businesswoman and philanthropist Madame C.J. Walker, primatologist Jane Goodall and actress and transgender rights activist Laverne Cox.

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” was released in 1984. The song, taken from Turner’s fifth solo album, received three awards at the 1985 Grammys and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012.

