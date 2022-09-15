‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

ISTANBUL
‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

The Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) is hosting “The Living Pyramid” by Agnes Denes, a pioneer of ecological art.

Along with “The Living Pyramid,” portraying our relationship with nature as a metaphor for our existence in the world, Denes’ Manifesto, written in 1969, is also on display in the SSM garden.

“The Living Pyramid” is a site-specific work, first constructed in 2015 at the Socrates Sculpture Park in New York and later at the Nordstadtpark in Kassel as part of documenta 14 in 2017. It can also be thought of as a living sculpture with a natural life cycle. The pyramid was planted, in part, by volunteer participants on Sept. 10 and 11, and it will grow and change shape as thousands of seeds turn into grasses and flowers.

Denes’ Manifesto, carved onto a marble slab and produced especially for this exhibition, takes its place as a permanent addition to the collection and garden.

Made of wooden stepped terraces filled with four tons of earth, the pyramid arcs 9 meters into the sky. Planted into its terraces are 2,000 plants and flowers belonging to approximately 600 species selected in collaboration with the artist from the urban flora of Istanbul; their positions on the pyramid are determined by the amount of sun and shade falling on each facade.

The pyramid will evolve throughout its public exhibition: The plants will sprout and bloom, some will go to seed, some will die. For Denes, this process is evidence of the organic development of nature as it interacts with the pyramid, one of the most iconic forms of human civilization.

Her statement, “While the pyramids are based on mathematics and thus achieve a kind of perfection, they contain all the imperfections they are dealing with or are representing and visualizing,” provides some insight into why she chooses to explore the relationship between humans and nature through the living pyramid.

Denes, who has been using the pyramid form as a metaphor in different media from drawing to sculpture for nearly half a century, also uses the form to question the social hierarchies inherent in our perception of the world.

“The Living Pyramid” will be activated through accompanying educational programs, promoting environmental awareness, conservation and sustainability.

After the exhibition, which will continue through Jan. 29, 2023, the Sakıp Sabancı Museum will continue to embrace Denes’s approach, inviting visitors to adopt the plants.

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend
Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show
Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett

Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett
Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.