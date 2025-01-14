‘The Law of Resonance’ tops Amazon’s best-selling books of 2024 in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Amazon Türkiye has revealed that Pierre Franckh’s “The Law of Resonance” became the country’s best-selling book of 2024, reflecting a growing interest in self-improvement and personal growth tied to global wellness trends.

 

The original German edition of the book “Das Gesetz der Resonanz” was first published in 2008 and was later translated into Turkish in 2019.

 

Gaining popularity with a broader movement encouraging mindfulness and manifestation practices, the book explores how individuals can utilize the law of resonance to manifest their desires by aligning their thoughts and emotions with their goals.

 

The trend is further reflected in the Cambridge Dictionary's selection of "manifest" as the word of the year for 2024. Traditionally meaning “easily noticed” or “to show clearly,” its current usage has evolved to signify envisioning success as a way to achieve it.

 

In second place on Amazon’s best-selling books in Türkiye is Matt Haig’s critically acclaimed novel "The Midnight Library," which explores the profound impact of life choices and paths not taken, while James Clear’s "Atomic Habits," a guide to building lasting habits through small, consistent changes, rounds out the top three.

