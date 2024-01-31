The Hunchback of Notre Dame on İzmir stage

Victor Hugo’s "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," which has been performed for three seasons, will be staged again by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet in February and March.

The music of the ballet was composed by Cesare Pugni, and the musical arrangement was made by Bujor Hoinic. Göksel Armağan Davran and Ahmet Volkan Ersoy made the choreography and libretto of the ballet.

The orchestra conductor of the work is Tolga Taviş, the decor design is by Çağda Çitkaya and the costume design is by Gülay Korkut.

In the ballet, the three-hour make-up of Quasimodo, who is characterized by physical deficiencies and ugliness, and the stage decorations will also create a visual feast for the audience.

Adapted from Victor Hugo’s immortal novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” speaks of the love the deformed and deaf Quasimodo feels for Esmeralda, a beautiful Gypsy street dancer. It shows that even the most miserable are capable of treasuring and nurturing what is most precious to them. The musical, a classic love story adapted to the modern stage by Luc Plamondon and Richard Cocciante, takes the audience back to the Paris of the 1800s with its rich costumes, detailed settings and fantastic performances.

The ballet will meet the audience at Bornova KSM Necdet Aydın Stage on Feb. 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10 and March 2, 4 and 6.

