Textile industry suffers from weak domestic, export demand

Textile industry suffers from weak domestic, export demand

ISTANBUL
Textile industry suffers from weak domestic, export demand

The Turkish textile sector has been experiencing weak domestic and export demand, resulting in job losses within the industry.

The decline in textile, clothing and footwear sales deepened in February, showed the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The sales volume in these sectors shrank by 1 percent monthly and 5.6 percent annually in February, hitting their lowest level since February 2021.

In February, the headline retail sales volume index increased by 12.2 percent from the same months of 2024.

The textile and apparel industry is also losing ground in exports, primarily due to weak demand in Europe.

Despite the continued increase in input costs domestically, the exchange rate has remained stable for a long time, further exacerbating the industry's challenges.

According to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), apparel and ready-to-wear exports fell by 7.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, declining to $4.1 billion.

This situation is also leading to a decrease in employment in the sector. The textile and ready-to-wear industry ended 2024 with a loss of more than 64,000 jobs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

    Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

  2. Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

    Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

  3. 27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

    27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

  4. DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

    DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

  5. Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

    Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization
Recommended
Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data
Structural transformation, price stability to boost FDI: Şimşek

Structural transformation, price stability to boost FDI: Şimşek
Construction firms see more ‘predictable market’ ahead

Construction firms see more ‘predictable market’ ahead
Used vehicles market shrinks in first quarter of 2025

Used vehicles market shrinks in first quarter of 2025
Big Techs Magnificent Seven heads into earnings season

Big Tech's "Magnificent Seven" heads into earnings season
Gold hits record as tariff fears dampen market sentiment

Gold hits record as tariff fears dampen market sentiment
WORLD Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

The Greek Defense Ministry are set to privatize more than 2,000 military-owned properties through sales or long-term leases, ss part of a sweeping defense modernization plan, media has reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿