Tesla sales skid in Europe in May despite EV rebound

Tesla sales skid in Europe in May despite EV rebound

PARIS
Tesla sales skid in Europe in May despite EV rebound

Tesla missed out on Europe's rebounding EV sales last month as the political activities of its CEO Elon Musk appear to continue to repel customers, industry data showed on June 25.

Tesla sold 40.2 percent fewer cars in Europe in May than in the same month last year, according to data from the ACEA, the trade association of European car manufacturers.

Overall, sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped by 25 percent that same month in Europe.

During the first five months of 2025, Tesla sales fell 45.2 percent from the same period last year, as European consumers have been turned off by Musk's close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

European consumers also increasingly have more battery-electric vehicles to choose from, including from Chinese car firms.

Tesla's market share of Europe's total automobile market has fallen to 1.1 percent from two percent last year.

Tesla's slump comes as EV sales in Europe rebounded by 26.1 percent in the first five months of the year, accounting for 15.4 percent of all cars sold.

That's "a share still far from where it needs and was expected to be," said ACEA chief Sigrid de Vries.

The EU aims to end sales of new internal combustion engine cars in 2035, but high prices and a perceived lack of charging infrastructure have given consumers pause.

"Consumer reluctance is by no means a myth, and we need to incentivise a supportive ecosystem -- from charging infrastructure to fiscal incentives — to ensure the uptake of battery-electric models can meaningfully accelerate," added de Vries.

Overall, car sales rose by 1.6 percent in Europe last month, but were down by 0.6 percent in the first five months of the year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatars sovereignty: Erdoğan

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan

  2. DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks

    DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks

  3. CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders

    CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders

  4. Air defense system to expand nationwide, sources say

    Air defense system to expand nationwide, sources say

  5. UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse

    UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse
Recommended
Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance
Togg preparing to introduce new model to market this summer

Togg preparing to introduce new model to market this summer
TPAO to conduct explorations at 4 sites in Libya

TPAO to conduct explorations at 4 sites in Libya
Türkiye leads Europe in hydropower capacity expansion in 2024

Türkiye leads Europe in hydropower capacity expansion in 2024
North Korea opening a tourist site on its east coast next week

North Korea opening a tourist site on its east coast next week
Trump has ‘three or four candidates in mind for Fed chief

Trump has ‘three or four' candidates in mind for Fed chief
British energy giant Shell says it not in talks to buy BP

British energy giant Shell says it not in talks to buy BP
WORLD Trump urges end to witch hunt Netanyahu corruption trial

Trump urges end to 'witch hunt' Netanyahu corruption trial

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.
ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

The Treasury successfully raised $2.5 billion through lease certificates (sukuk) with a maturity of 5 years in the international markets.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿