Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

DETROIT - The Associated Press
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

The recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV, according to documents posted yesterday by safety regulators.

Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The recall documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Tesla will fix the problem by sending out an over the air software update early this month.

The problem was discovered by South Korea’s Automobile Testing and Research Institute on Jan. 6. Tesla investigated and determined that a recall was needed on Jan. 25, the documents say.

The chime still sounds if the vehicles go over 22 kilometers per hour and the driver’s belt is not buckled.

The recall is among the largest in the Austin, Texas, company’s history and covers all four models in its lineup. Estimates by Motorintelligence.com show Tesla has sold just over 1 million vehicles in the U.S. since 2013.

The recall comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from NHTSA, the nation’s road safety agency.

Earlier this week the agency announced that Tesla would recall nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.

Car,

ARTS & LIFE Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90
MOST POPULAR

  1. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  2. Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

    Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

  5. Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

    Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Recommended
Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch
Turkeys annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey's annual inflation at 48.69% in January
Alphabet doubles 2021 net profit to $76 billion

Alphabet doubles 2021 net profit to $76 billion
Tesla recalls 54,000 vehicles to fix ’rolling stop’ feature

Tesla recalls 54,000 vehicles to fix ’rolling stop’ feature
Power consumption up 7 percent in January

Power consumption up 7 percent in January
SunExpress to launch 3 new destinations to Baltics

SunExpress to launch 3 new destinations to Baltics
WORLD US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early on Feb. 3 killed the top leader of the ISIL, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
ECONOMY Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Nintendo’s profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5 percent, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said yesterday.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.