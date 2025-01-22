Terror groups won’t be allowed to exploit current situation in Syria: Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s National Security Council on Wednesday vowed that PKK/YPG terrorist organization will not be allowed to exploit the current situation in Syria and that all terror groups in the region will be eliminated.

“It has been reiterated that the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG will not be allowed to exploit the current situation and potential developments in Syria in any way,” the Directorate of Communications said, quoting a council statement.

“It has been emphasized that all terrorist organizations, which are enemies of the friendly and brotherly peoples in our region, will be eliminated under all circumstances,” the council said.

Israel's continued aggressive actions on Syrian territory endanger regional stability and violate international law, the statement added.

“It has been reaffirmed that full support will be extended to the new administration in Syria to ensure the state's sovereignty, unitary structure, territorial integrity, and political unity, as well as to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms of all ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in the country, to rebuild Syria, and to restore peace and prosperity to the Syrian people,” it added.

The council urged that the ceasefire in Gaza be permanent and serve as a starting point for a just resolution of the Palestinian issue, stressing the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza's people in an uninterrupted and timely manner.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to promote global peace and stability by focusing on conflict resolution, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and the Balkans; preventing escalation into violence; and working to peacefully resolve ongoing disputes, it concluded.