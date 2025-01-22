Terror groups won’t be allowed to exploit current situation in Syria: Türkiye

Terror groups won’t be allowed to exploit current situation in Syria: Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Terror groups won’t be allowed to exploit current situation in Syria: Türkiye

Türkiye’s National Security Council on Wednesday vowed that PKK/YPG terrorist organization will not be allowed to exploit the current situation in Syria and that all terror groups in the region will be eliminated.

“It has been reiterated that the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG will not be allowed to exploit the current situation and potential developments in Syria in any way,” the Directorate of Communications said, quoting a council statement.

“It has been emphasized that all terrorist organizations, which are enemies of the friendly and brotherly peoples in our region, will be eliminated under all circumstances,” the council said.

Israel's continued aggressive actions on Syrian territory endanger regional stability and violate international law, the statement added.

“It has been reaffirmed that full support will be extended to the new administration in Syria to ensure the state's sovereignty, unitary structure, territorial integrity, and political unity, as well as to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms of all ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in the country, to rebuild Syria, and to restore peace and prosperity to the Syrian people,” it added.

The council urged that the ceasefire in Gaza be permanent and serve as a starting point for a just resolution of the Palestinian issue, stressing the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza's people in an uninterrupted and timely manner.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to promote global peace and stability by focusing on conflict resolution, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and the Balkans; preventing escalation into violence; and working to peacefully resolve ongoing disputes, it concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye drafts its first climate law

    Türkiye drafts its first climate law

  2. EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

    EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

    Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

  4. 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

    40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

  5. Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

    Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
Recommended
Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
EUs Kallas stresses Türkiyes role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Expert warns of stress buildup in Aegean, Marmara after Çanakkale quake

Expert warns of stress buildup in Aegean, Marmara after Çanakkale quake
Türkiye promotes its 1st intelligence test

Türkiye promotes its 1st intelligence test
Türkiye detains 11 over fire at ski resort hotel as death toll rises to 79

Türkiye detains 11 over fire at ski resort hotel as death toll rises to 79
Fidan, US counterpart agree to continue cooperation based on respect, trust

Fidan, US counterpart agree to continue cooperation based on respect, trust
WORLD Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”
ECONOMY 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿