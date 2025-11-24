Tensions flare in Syria's Homs after double murder

Tensions flare in Syria's Homs after double murder

HOMS
Tensions flare in Syrias Homs after double murder

The killing of a husband and wife from a Bedouin tribe in Syria’s Homs province on Nov. 24 triggered renewed sectarian tensions.

The bodies were found at their home in the town of Zaidal, “with signs that the wife had been burned,” state-run news agency SANA reported, adding that “sectarian slogans were also found at the crime scene.”

“This attack appears to have the goal of fueling sectarian divisions and undermining stability in the region,” Maj. Gen. Murhaf al-Nassan, head of internal security in Homs, said in a statement.

The U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that following the killing, members of the Bani Khaled tribe to which the victims belonged descended on an Alawite-majority neighborhood in Homs and carried out “acts of arson and vandalism” targeting dozens of homes, vehicles and private properties and opened fire indiscriminately.

The observatory said dozens of people were injured, but there was no official report of casualties.

The Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria and the Diaspora said in a statement that at least two people were killed and 10 injured.

Security forces managed to regain control of the area and imposed a curfew. Syria’s Interior Ministry in a statement urged citizens to “remain calm and allow the investigation [into the killings] to unfold without interference.”

Homs, the country’s third-largest city, has a mixed population of Sunni and Shiite Muslims, Alawites and Christians.

The city was spared from the major outbreak of sectarian violence on Syria’s coast in March. After pro-Assad armed groups ambushed members of the new government’s security forces on the coast, the ensuing clashes escalated into revenge attacks in which hundreds of Alawite civilians were killed.

A trial opened last week of some of the hundreds of suspects linked to the coastal violence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

    Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

  2. Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

    Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

  3. Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

    Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

  4. Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

    Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

  5. All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

    All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Recommended
Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media
Belgium faces disruptions as unions launch three-day strike

Belgium faces disruptions as unions launch three-day strike
China slams Japans plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Hezbollah mourns top commander killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah mourns top commander killed in Israeli strike
Greek ex-PM Tsipras details 2017 Cyprus talks in memoir

Greek ex-PM Tsipras details 2017 Cyprus talks in memoir
Israeli military sacks several generals over Hamas attack

Israeli military sacks several generals over Hamas attack
WORLD Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported.
ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿