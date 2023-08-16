Temporary employment program extended in earthquake-hit region

ANKARA

The government has prolonged the community benefit programs (TYP) across 11 provinces within the earthquake-stricken regions, ensuring continued support for the unemployed registered with the country's employment agency İşkur.

With an allocated quota of 50,000 positions, the extension aims to bolster public services in the region, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced in a statement on his social media account on Aug. 16.

The TYP initiative serves as a mechanism for temporarily employing unemployed individuals during "extraordinary circumstances," particularly within the public sector. The program facilitates collaboration between İşkur and public institutions, extending temporary income assistance to those in need.

Described on İşkur's official website, TYPs are tailored to "maintain work habits and professional disciplines," with a specific focus on vulnerable groups necessitating specialized policies.

While the existing regulation stipulated a maximum participation period of nine months in the program, a new provision states that this constraint will not be enforced for participants engaged between July 1 and the end of the next year, within the earthquake-affected areas.

Furthermore, the rule that previously limited participation to only one resident per address has been waived under the revised regulations. This adjustment enhances program flexibility, permitting the organization of TYPs to reinforce public services if needed until June 30, 2024, regardless of regulatory restrictions.

The amended regulations also address the consequences for participants who voluntarily exit the programs or are dismissed due to their own actions. Those "who decline at least three job offers aligned with their qualifications from İşkur" following the TYP conclusion will now be eligible to access a new program for a period of two years from their last benefit date.

In a further modification, the standard program implementation period of six months will stretch to nine months for the earthquake-affected provinces. This elongation grants participants an extended leave period, rising from five days to 10 days, as part of these regulatory changes.

Meanwhile, among the prerequisites for continued participation in the TYPs are Turkish citizenship, attainment of 18 years of age, absence of pension or disability pension and not currently being a student.

The program prioritizes individuals facing challenges in securing employment, according to İşkur. This priority focus encompasses women, those above the age of 35, people with disabilities, ex-convicts and individuals injured in anti-terrorism efforts.