Temple dedicated to Demeter unearthed in Aigai

Temple dedicated to Demeter unearthed in Aigai

MANİSA
Temple dedicated to Demeter unearthed in Aigai

A temple dedicated to Demeter, known in Greek mythology as the goddess of soil and fertility, is being unearthed during ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Aigai, which dates back to the eighth century B.C.

 

Located in the Yuntdağı region of the Yunusemre district, Aigai was one of the 12 cities founded by the Aeolian people in Western Anatolia.

 

Excavation works in the ancient city are being carried out under the direction of Professor Yusuf Sezgin, head of the Archaeology Department at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Manisa Celal Bayar University.

 

In addition to numerous findings that shed light on the history of the period, the city also hosts three temples identified as belonging to the pagan belief system. While the temples of Athena and Apollo had been uncovered in earlier works, this season’s excavations are focusing on the temple believed to be dedicated to Demeter, the goddess of agriculture and fertility in the ancient Greek world, along with its surrounding area.

 

During the excavations, the team unearthed a structure of about 50 square meters consisting of two rooms, where numerous miniature hydria (water vessels) dedicated to the goddess were found.

 

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Sezgin said that this year, the team was working in a special area of the ancient city that had not been excavated before, located about 30 meters west of the theater, near the cliffs and at the foot of the city wall, where the mysterious temple stands.

 

He stated that the building, dated to the Hellenistic period and consisting of two small rooms, was dedicated to Demeter according to an inscription found by German researchers who came to Aigai in 1886. Sezgin recalled that Demeter was regarded as the symbol of abundance and fertility in antiquity.

 

Sezgin emphasized that due to the limited amount of agricultural land in Aigai, which lies in a rather barren region, the local community attached special importance to Demeter.

 

“For this reason, a temple was built here in her honor. The temple was damaged in the 1960s by extensive illegal excavations, and among the many findings retrieved from the plundered site were votive offerings dedicated to the goddess. Among these, the miniature hydria stand out. The miniature versions of water-carrying vessels were dedicated to the goddess. Water actually represents abundance and fertility here and, as the most vital need for agriculture, it was extremely precious. In this sense, people most likely brought water from natural springs and poured it into these small vessels as an offering or left them as votive gifts,” he said.

 

Sezgin noted that around 1,000 miniature hydria have been documented so far, underlining that these findings demonstrate the importance the people of Aigai attributed to Demeter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Health Museum welcomes visitors at night

Health Museum welcomes visitors at night
Egypt reveals 2,000-year-old ruins discovered in Alexandria waters

Egypt reveals 2,000-year-old ruins discovered in Alexandria waters
Shipwreck reveals Ottoman treasure

Shipwreck reveals Ottoman treasure
Harran’s beehive houses offer cool refuge in scorching heat

Harran’s beehive houses offer cool refuge in scorching heat
New Beatles ‘Anthology’ projects to be released this fall

New Beatles ‘Anthology’ projects to be released this fall
Kültepe’s ceramics reveal Anatolia’s cultural crossroads

Kültepe’s ceramics reveal Anatolia’s cultural crossroads
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿